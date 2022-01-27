🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A warehouse is step closer to being built on the site of a former silk mill owned by the city.

The Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday approved the application by PA Wholesale Supply Inc. to construct a 20,000-square foot building at 773 S. Franklin St.

Sale of the property is pending said Steve Franco, representing business owner Abid Syed of Wyoming, who was ill and could not attend the public meeting at City Hall.

The warehouse will be a steel building and serve the convenience stores owned by Syed, Franco said.

“Everything that we’re talking about building on is pretty much is already concrete,” Franco said. A concrete slab is all that remains on the property after the city demolished the vacant building in 2020.

The Board added several conditions to its approval: the 1,000 square feet of illuminated signs be related to the business and located on the walls, and the installation of fencing on two sides of the property.

The application from Galaxy Rentals LLC to use the property at 317 S. River St. as off-campus housing for Wilkes University students returned to the agenda. It was approved after the Board continued it from the Oct. 20, 2021 meeting pending additional information on parking.

Galaxy Rentals and the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society that owns the neighboring Zebulon Butler house, the oldest house in the city, reached an agreement on a driveway between the properties. A barrier will be put up to prevent students from using the driveway to access parking spaces behind the Galaxy Rentals property.

Casa Blanca Restaurant and Grill, located at 196-198 Hazle St., also came back to the Board to resolve a signage issue. In April of the last year the Board denied the restaurant’s application for two illuminated signs on the building because neighbors complained the signs were lit at all hours.

The Board approved the request to have the signs lit until midnight and to increase the height of a fence to 10 feet from 6 feet to provide privacy to neighbors and the restaurant, which has an outside deck. The Board denied the restaurant’s BYOB application.

The Board approved six other applications:

•Bonao All Star Tires Shop, 375 Hazle St. for the sale and service of tires and minor auto repairs.

• Jeremy’s Designer Rugs, 40 Wayne St., for a retail rug sales.

• TSR Auto Detailing, 1330 N. Washington St. for an automotive detail, glass tint and minor repairs business.

• WB Multi Service & Tax Solutions Inc., 38 E. Chestnut St., to convert an apartment building with two residential units into one apartment and a business providing notary, income tax preparation, money transfer, bill payment services.

• Erie Professional Tax Services, 643 N. Main St. to convert a former tavern known as “The Saloon Since 1914” into multi-service business, smoothie shop and nail salon.

• Bais Schneur Youth Development Program, 415 N. Main St., for a dormitory.

