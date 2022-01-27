🔊 Listen to this

In wide-ranging testimony for more than seven hours in the school fair funding trial, Wilkes-Barre Area Superintendent Brian Costello opened Wednesday with insights gained from the COVID-19 crisis, including a role reversal with teachers coming virtually to the students’ homes.

“The first thing was that we could see no end game,” he said of rise of the pandemic. “Then it was, ‘how are we going to feed our students.’”

The problem of how to teach at home included not enough computers, not enough students with broadband access, and even those with access having too low transmission speeds to handle the traffic, especially in multi-child families.

But there was an unexpected issue. “One of the most difficult things in COVID is, we always allow parents to come in (to schools), and this was the first time we were going live, via cameras, into their homes.” Sometimes teachers would find two or three children trying to take classes on a single device.

The lawsuit being heard by Commonwealth Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer centers on whether the state lives up to its Constitutional obligation to provide a thorough and efficient system of education. The petitioners, including Wilkes-Barre Area and five other school districts, also argue the state school funding system discriminates against students in poor districts by not adequately funding them to match the resources students get in richer districts

During direct questioning by the attorneys representing the petitioners, Costello went through a long list of shortcomings district students endure because of a lack of resources.

“Textbooks prior to COVID were just not replaced. It was dismal at best.” Many books couldn’t be sent home because there weren’t enough. While the district had been struggling to replace books for several years, federal pandemic relief money accelerated the purchase substantially.

He commented on photos that showed tiles missing in a bathroom floor, multiple ceilings leaking, one elementary room with a mix of chair sizes for the children, closets converted to space for one-on-one occupational therapy work, a small classroom jerry-rigged to hold two classes by dividing the space with a filing cabinet and blackboard, and the lack of heating on the Kistler pool deck.

“We had to try to bring in blowers during sport season.”

One photo showed a girl at the blackboard wearing a winter coat, while another child wore short sleeves. Costello said it was because the heating system was inconsistent and the room was cold, but on cross-examination attorneys for the defendants argued he couldn’t know that the kids felt cold, especially with some in short sleeves.

“People don’t always have the money to buy what they need,” Costello said. “That picture is a perfect example. Some students in long sleeve shirts, one in a coat, three people who don’t have the resources (to buy winter clothes).”

“Or an alternative explanation is they weren’t cold,” the defendant attorney suggested.

“When these pictures took place I was there. I know I was cold, I would say those students were cold.”

A second attorney returned to the issue: “You felt cold, but you didn’t ask any individual if they felt cold.”

“I didn’t need to ask, it was evident.”

Even the new, state of the art high school suffers from a lack of resources, he insisted. The new learning commons room has lots of books, ‘but we still don’t have a librarian.” There’s more space and more opportunities for students, but enrollment in things like the STEM Academy or various elective classes are limited not by space but by too few teachers.

Another, less obvious reason more students don’t get into Advanced Placement or other advanced classes is that they don’t meet prerequisites, and Costello said that’s a problem that could be fixed with more teachers and specialists to help struggling students get up to speed so they can get into advanced options.

Sports currently are scattered with no major outdoor facilities at the new high school, he said, with home football games this past season played on other school districts’ fields and most other outdoor sports scattered among available fields owned by municipalities. The district is building a stadium with a multipurpose field, but even that is being scaled back to keep it within budget.

Asked if a high school diploma from the district meant students are prepared for college or a career he replied “Unfortunately it does not. It means they meet the minimum district requirements.” While the goal is preparedness, he said, the reality is that without more resources the district can’t give all students the full help they need.

Under cross-examination Costello argued that the school does have responsibilities beyond education. If a student comes in to school ill, the school nurse should evaluate the case and advise parents on the next step. If a student is hungry “they most certainly aren’t going to get the most out of the classroom.” Even if a student is displaced or homeless, once the district is aware of the situation “it is the school’s responsibility to provide resources.”

Costello repeatedly turned questions to the same topic: Lack of resources.

While the district was able to build a new, consolidated high school, he said “the district, based on limited resources, had only one choice. Even if we renovated the three schools we would not be able to operate them.

Asked about a capital reserve fund in excess of $20 million and growing, he said “We have $160 million renovation costs” in deferred work on all the other schools.

Queried about the current teacher contract running from from Sept. 1, 2017 to Aug. 31, 2023 that has a top teacher pay of nearly $86,000, he countered that the deal froze salaries completely for the first two years and only gave raises the last two.

And asked about the many things pandemic relief money is paying for, including bringing back some furloughed teachers to lower class size in elementary schools, he pointed out it is a temporary infusion of cash that ends in a few years. The returning teachers are only guaranteed a job until the last of the money is spent.

That money is similar to an extra million dollars the state provided one year through a block grant program, or money received in a single state grant to buy new computers years before that, which he referred to earlier in his testimony.

“That was one-time funding,” Costello said, and the pandemic money, as useful as it is, means “we are in the same situation. We have funding for Chromebooks and more bandwidth, but without the ability to sustain it. Over time, two or three years, that technology will become obsolete, or break.”

Costello completed his second and final day of testimony shortly after 5:30 p.m. The trial is expected to continue well into February.

