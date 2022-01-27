Upward Farms to build ‘world’s largest’ facility of its type to grow greens, fish in Hanover Twp.

Microgreens are seen being grown in an Upward Farms facility. Vertical farming is the process of growing crops in vertical layers — rather than the traditional flat way in fields or greenhouses — and typically indoors, with a controlled environment. The concept is intended to be more efficient and use less land than conventional farming.

This is an architect’s rendering of an Upward Farms facility.

HANOVER TWP. — A Brooklyn, N.Y.-based indoor aquaponic farming company plans to build what it says will be the world’s largest vertical farm at a site in the township.

Upward Farms plans to construct its new 250,000-square-foot Pennsylvania facility through 2022, with production and sales for the U.S. Northeast beginning in early 2023, officials said Wednesday.

The facility will provide “fresh, locally sourced micro-greens and sustainably raised hybrid striped bass to consumers throughout the Northeast and beyond.”

The cost of the project and exact location were not disclosed by company officials Wednesday. Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto told the Times Leader he understands it will be built in the Tradeport Road area, near the True Value distribution center.

Upward Farms said it will provide more than 100 “high-quality, well-paying jobs” in manufacturing, technology, and business roles, in addition to 400 jobs during construction.

The Luzerne County facility will incorporate aquaponics, using fish to fertilize crops “in a complete ecosystem.”

The company states that not only are Upward Farms’ facilities climate-resilient, but they also reduce water and land use by 95%.

NEPA’s distribution benefits

Jason Green, CEO & co-founder of Upward Farms, said the new facility will be able to reach some of the most populous areas of the U.S. — and nearly 100 million Americans — within a single day of distribution versus the week it can take to receive products from the West Coast.

“Farming is one of the sectors that’s both highly exposed to the perils of climate change and one of its key drivers,” Green said.

“Solutions for food production that are good for people and the planet are sorely needed,” Green added. “This is a local success story with massive global implications for how and where food is grown, and the next generation of manufacturing technology.”

John Augustine, president/CEO at regional economic development agency Penn’s Northeast, said he is thrilled to welcome the world’s largest indoor vertical farm to NEPA. He said Upward Farms joins a growing list of companies involved in the food and agriculture industry such as Little Leaf Farms and Pocono Organics, the largest regenerative organic farm in the country.

“CEO Jason Green affirms what we have been saying all along,” Augustine said. “Our key location allows businesses to get their products to millions of consumers within one day’s drive. Along with our low cost utilities and dependable and committed workforce, we continue to be a region where more and more companies are calling home.”

Company officials say Upward Farms’ washed and ready to eat micro-green salads can be found at Whole Foods Market locations across New York City, and the company’s hybrid striped bass recently made their debut at Greenpoint Fish and Lobster, available to consumers at their retail location in Brooklyn and to diners and chefs across the many New York City restaurants Greenpoint supplies.

“I am pleased Upward Farms has decided to make Luzerne County the home of their new vertical farm,” said state Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin. “The commonwealth has deep roots in the agribusiness industry and is known for having a spirit of innovation. This, along with our prime Northeast location, makes Pennsylvania an excellent choice for the world’s largest vertical farm.”

