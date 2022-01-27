🔊 Listen to this

‘Mack Mulla’ indicted on drug trafficking, firearms offenses

SCRANTON — A federal grand jury in Scranton indicted a Wilkes-Barre man on drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges James Rodriguez Jr., 29, — also known by his musical rap name, Mack Mulla — conspired with others to possess and distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

The indictment further alleges Rodriguez aided the distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of a person on Oct. 27, and possessed more than 40 grams of fentanyl and marijuana he intended to distribute while in possession of multiple firearms and a shotgun.

The indictment seeks forfeiture of firearms and Rodriguez’s Porsche.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force.

Pittston man sentenced on child pornography charge

SCRANTON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that a Pittston man has been sentenced to time in federal prison for the receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Thomas J. Hart, 50, will serve 60 months in prison after he used the messenger app Kik to receive and distribute videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Jenny P. Roberts.

Indictment handed down in drug delivery resulting in death case

SCRANTON — A federal grand jury indicted a Wapwallopen man on charges that a delivery of fentanyl he made to an individual resulted in that individual’s death.

James Rushton, 31, faces a charge of drug delivery resulting in death after the fentanyl he delivered to an individual inside Luzerne County resulted in their death.

If convicted, Rushton faces a maximum penalty under federal law for this offense of life imprisonment. He’ll also face a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), along with the Kingston Police Department.

Hazleton man gets federal prison in drug, firearms case

SCRANTON — A Hazleton man was sentenced earlier this week in federal court on drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

Carlos Castillo, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to four years, three months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Castillo faces deportation to the Dominican Republic as he is not a lawful resident of the United States.

Castillo admitted to participating in a drug distribution operation in Hazleton centered from the basement of his residence where bulk amounts of fentanyl was packaged for sale, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

When Castillo’s residence was searched in June 2019, hundreds of grams of fentanyl, packaging materials to include 70,000 empty bags, and a handgun were seized.

— Kevin Carroll and Ed Lewis