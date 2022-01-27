🔊 Listen to this

NEWPORT TWP. — Township police charged the former township fire chief who they allege refused to leave the scene of a large residential structure fire Saturday.

Daniel J. Kowalski, 58, refused to leave a sidewalk when instructed to do so by firefighters and a police officer, according to court records.

When the officer informed Kowalski he was being detained, Kowalski pushed away the officer’s hand and tightly held onto a metal fence to prevent being handcuffed, court records say.

Kowalski was fire chief in Newport Township in the mid 2000s.

According to the criminal complaint:

Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of West Main Avenue at about 1 p.m. for a blaze that damaged three residential structures.

As a police officer was assisting in evacuating nearby occupied houses, the officer heard firefighters screaming at a man, identified as Kowalski. The officer approached the area as Kowalski was yelling at a firefighter who was on top of a fire apparatus vehicle.

The firefighter pointed to Kowalski stating, “get him out of here,” the complaint says.

Kowalski was instructed to leave the area.

Police in the complaint say Kowalski refused stating he was standing on a public side walk. The officer again instructed Kowalski to leave the area as firefighters were dealing with an emergency.

Kowalski allegedly refused to move.

When the officer reached to escort Kowalski away, Kowalski pushed the officer’s arm away stating don’t touch him, the complaint says.

Kowalski refused to produce an identification card when asked by the officer and began walking away. The officer advised Kowalski he was being detained and grabbed a fence refusing to let go, according to the complaint.

Kowalski relinquished his grip when the officer told him he was going to be stunned by a Taser.

Kowalski was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and obstructing emergency services. He was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.