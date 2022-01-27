🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off at 2 p.m. on March 13, Mayor George Brown said Thursday.

The parade will start at the intersection of South and South Main Streets and proceed toward Public Square.

Registration is open for parade sponsors and participants and the links can be found on the city web site at www.wilkes-barre.city/stpatricksdayparade. Sponsor registrations are due by Feb. 28 and participant registrations on March 7.