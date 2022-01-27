🔊 Listen to this

Ayal Latz, a2b Fulfillment President and Founder, is seen in photos from the company’s website. a2b, a third-party logistics firm, plans to open a facility in a 275,000-square-foot building that is nearing completion near the True Value Distribution Center in Hanover Township.

HANOVER TWP. — One day after Upward Farms announced it will be building the world’s largest indoor aquaponic vertical farm at a site in the township, comes news that another company plans to build next door on Tradeport Road.

Hanover Twp. manager Sam Guesto Thursday said a2b Fulfillment plans to open next to Upward Farms in a 275,000-square-foot building that is nearing completion near the True Value Distribution Center. The property is owned by NorthPoint Development, a Missouri-based company.

Guesto said a2b provides third-party logistics services, including order fulfillment. He said the a2b building will also be 275,000 square feet.

“This is a true American Dream story,” Guesto said. “Mr. (Ayal) Latz started as a salesman, learned the business and he has now grown his company worldwide. we are thrilled to welcome a2b to Hanover Township.”

According to the a2b Fulfillment website, since 2001, the company has been helping companies “work smarter by providing third-party logistics services, including order fulfillment, customer care and value-added services. The company says its specialized solutions are designed to improve the customer experience, while reducing operating costs through a variable model.

With 1 million-plus square feet of warehousing and contact center space in Georgia, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah and Canada, a2b says it is able to service the majority of consumers and retailers within two days.

“Our same-day fulfillment philosophy ensures that your customers aren’t waiting, and our one-call customer service resolution standard keeps them coming back,” it states on the a2b website

Ayal Latz, a2b President and Founder, could not be reached for comment. Latz does have a message on the a2b website.

“With an ever-changing business landscape and technology advancing, customer demand is increasing at rates that may be hard for your business to keep up with,” Latz states. “Functions like distribution management (b2c and b2b) and Customer Care, although critical, are taking valuable time and resources away from growth functions — including R&D, marketing and sales. For this very reason, more and more businesses are choosing to outsource these functions, and many are reducing costs in the process.”

Latz continues by stating that “the choice of partner is critical.”

Latz states, “Since 2001, a2b has earned the trust of hundreds of brands through our specialized, outsourced model. By combining advanced technology, modern and scalable infrastructure and strategic locations we ensure successful back-end processes that for our clients, means happier customers. Each a2b team member is carefully chosen and thoroughly trained to be sure that the highest level of service is always provided.”

On Wednesday, Upward Farms announced plans to construct its new 250,000-square-foot Pennsylvania facility through 2022, with production and sales for the U.S. Northeast beginning in early 2023.

The facility will provide “fresh, locally sourced micro-greens and sustainably raised hybrid striped bass to consumers throughout the Northeast and beyond.”

The cost of the project and exact location were not disclosed by company officials Wednesday.

Upward Farms said it will provide more than 100 “high-quality, well-paying jobs” in manufacturing, technology, and business roles, in addition to 400 jobs during construction.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.