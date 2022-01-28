🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA will hold its “Ski for the B Winter Snowcial” on Sunday, Jan. 30, at Montage Mountain starting at 11 a.m.

Executive Director Michelle Hamilton said the event attracts families, general public, as well as participants in the program.

“Bigs, Littles, families and the general public are welcome to attend this family-friendly ‘snowcially’ distant, outdoor event,” Hamilton said.

“The Ski for the B Snowcial event is in its second year and we are so excited to invite our Bigs and Littles to this year’s event once again to have the opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy winter’s wonderland that we are experiencing right now.”

Hamilton invites all to come spend the day skiing, snow tubing, enjoying the beautiful winter wonderland at Montage Mountain Ski Resort. The event also includes a “hot chocolate happiness hour,” featuring an exclusive meet-and-greet, as well as pictures with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf from the popular hit movie “Frozen” around the fire pit. Donations are encouraged.

An all-day lift ticket is just $45, or you can opt for an all-day lift ticket with equipment rental for just $52. Snow tubing will be offered at two set times — 11:30 a.m., or 1:30 p.m., for only $25.

Portions of the proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“If you are looking for something to do with your family and support BBBS, and learn more about our programs, we’d love to have you take part of this fun, winter event,” Hamilton said.

Tickets for the “Ski for the B” Winter Snowcial can be purchased by visiting — bbbs.org, and click on “Snowcial” under events for more details. This is a one-day event. Tickets are only valid for Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. If needed, there is a snow make-up day set for Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

For additional information, or to become a sponsor please contact 570-824-8756, or visit bbbsnepa.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania began in Luzerne County in 1974. The program strives to provide high quality mentoring services to the children and families of Northeastern Pennsylvania. The mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth to realize their full potential.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.