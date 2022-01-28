🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Police are seeking information about a possible abandoned dog found on Church Street late Thursday night.

In a post on the police department’s Facebook page, police believe the dog was possibly dropped off by a male driver operating an unknown type vehicle at about 10:10 p.m.

The dog was observed running after the vehicle as it drove away.

The dog is a male Boxer, brown and white, and is not micro chipped and unneutered.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kingston police at 570-288-3674 ext. 405, or submit a message on the police department’s Facebook page.