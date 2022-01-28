🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — ‘PA Live!,’ Northeastern Pennsylvania’s only local afternoon lifestyle TV program, welcomed a new co-host this past week, who will work alongside program mainstay Chris Bohinski.

Rachel Malak, originally of Shavertown, had her first show on Monday, Jan. 24 and was named permanent co-host today.

Malak attended Lake-Lehman High School and is a graduate of Fordham University in Rose Hill, New York. Many sports fan may find Malak to be a familiar face, as she is the in-game entertainment host for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as well as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Railriders.

Of her new position, Malak said, “This is such a vibrant community filled with passionate people whose stories I can’t wait to share. I feel so much support from the people around me, and I’m honored to get to do this job in the area I was raised.”

WBRE-TV Vice President and General Manager Andrew Wyatt shared his excitement in bringing Malak on-board alongside Bohinski.

“There’s no better way to celebrate this region’s dedication to community each weekday afternoon than with two hosts who were born and raised right here in the Wyoming Valley,” Wyatt said.

‘PA Live!’ is in its 10th year and will enter a new time slot starting Feb. 21, which will see airtime an hour earlier than its current slot, beginning at 3 p.m. as opposed to 4.