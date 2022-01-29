Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Northeastern Pennsylvania Home & Garden Show’s 20th anniversary edition, which kicked off Friday, continues today and Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena, 55 Highland Park Blvd.
Admission to the event is free.
The show offers a range of vendors and exhibitors in the areas of home improvement and outdoor living, as well as a selection of seminars.
Hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Full details can be found at https://showtechnology.com/shows/nepa-home-and-garden-show.
Times Leader Media Group is a proud sponsor of this event.