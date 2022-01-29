🔊 Listen to this

No ice here! Instead, Mohegan Sun Arena’s playing surface is filled with vendor displays for the Northeastern Pennsylvania Home & Garden Show, which continues today and Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Northeastern Pennsylvania Home & Garden Show’s 20th anniversary edition, which kicked off Friday, continues today and Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena, 55 Highland Park Blvd.

Admission to the event is free.

The show offers a range of vendors and exhibitors in the areas of home improvement and outdoor living, as well as a selection of seminars.

Hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Full details can be found at https://showtechnology.com/shows/nepa-home-and-garden-show.

