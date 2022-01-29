🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 229 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,196.

The county’s total cases are now at 69,785 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 40,338 cases and 664 deaths; Monroe County has 35,503 cases and 468 deaths.

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 27,113 additional positive cases of COVID-19, over a two-day period, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,649,247.

Weekly update

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 24:

• 75.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• 382,064 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

• 272,327 booster doses administered in the past week.

• 22,076 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

• 38.5% increase in vaccines administered from previous week.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Jan. 17–Sunday, Jan. 23:

• The daily average number of cases was 15,294.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 24 was 12.8 percent lower than on Jan. 17.

• The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 16.1% and 14.2%, respectively.

• Approximately 27.8% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

• 31.3% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

