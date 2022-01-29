🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A one-day strike set for Feb. 2 by nurse anesthetists at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital has been called off after it was announced Saturday that the hospital had dismissed their third-party anesthesia contractor.

The Wyoming Valley Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Association had been in contract negotiations with Capital Anesthesia Solutions, an Ohio-based anesthesia contractor, since April of 2021.

With minimal progress made in negotiations, the one-day strike was authorized last week to be held on Feb. 2. Now, the strike will be avoided after General Hospital announced the dismissal of Capital Anesthesia Solutions.

“We are grateful for the support of our community, especially during National CRNA Week,” said Wyoming Valley CRNAA President Anne Marie Micikas. “We will keep the public informed of our situation with the new employer when we have more to share.”

Nancy Dines, the vice president of the Wyoming Valley Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists Association, added that “we look forward to bargaining a fair union contract with our new employer, whomever that may be — a contract that ensures full and safe staffing of our anesthesia department so that we can provide our community with the quality the care it deserves.”