Armstrong and Maslow hinted at a huge upcoming project and surprise for the building itself, although they were mum about the details.

The third floor (second if you don’t count the basement classroom area) is home to the Members’ Gallery at the Circle Centre for the Arts. The stage (center) has been home to both choirs and solo artists alike, and everything in between. Once upon a time, when the building was home to the Medical Society, they didn’t possess a public address system. So the building (and the room) were constructed with the best natural acoustics in mind. Don Armstrong, President of the Centre says you can whisper from the stage, and it would be heard all the way in the back of the room.

WILKES-BARRE — As the Circle Centre for the Arts prepares to celebrate its 10th Anniversary at its 130 S. Franklin St. location, it’s important to keep in mind that the Circle Centre isn’t only for the arts.

The Circle Centre is for the community, for unity, and for downtown Wilkes-Barre as a whole.

That said, it all starts with a love and appreciation for the arts in every form and at every level.

And, although the last two years haven’t been ideal, the Circle Centre got through it and has high hopes for this year.

The building itself was erected in 1914 as a home base for the Medical Society of Luzerne County. Jump forward just short of a century and the Wyoming Valley Art League found a home. Ten years later and the round shape intended to help with projection for lectures and the like has certainly made for a wonderful gallery.

The basement level houses what’s used as a classroom and meeting space and even sees a role for NA and AA meetings.

The second level (or first, depending on how you look at it) is home to the Sandra Dyczewski Maffei Gallery, named for the late local abstractionist.

The top level is home to the Member’s Gallery. With its high ceiling and incredible acoustics the space allows for musical performances of all kinds – from solo acts to full choirs – as well as a unique gallery for painters, sculptors, writers and any other art form you can think of.

Gallery Director Allison Maslow says she was on a cultural council in the area. At the time, an organization came in to do an assessment to see if the region was ready for a formal cultural center. “And at that time, back about 10 years, the organization said no, Wilkes-Barre is not ready, which was a big blow. But, Wilkes-Barre is ready now. I believe we’re more than ready.”

And that readiness is ever evident, given the immense amount of talent in the region throughout all mediums.

President Don Armstrong is excited for the upcoming year, to say the least and in conjunction with assistance from the Diamond City Partners as well as generous donors and other programs, there’s certainly a lot to be excited for.

Armstrong highlighted how Luzerne County has its first Cultural Council, and with that comes effort from the city. “All of these people united with us to raise funds for the Circle Centre for the Arts,” he says, “So I think that those two things are going to help us forge forward with the arts.”

He also mentioned how that unity helped to save the Third Friday Arts Walks, as it looked like the event would be going away back in 2013.

In addition to Third Friday’s, the Circle Centre is planning to host Sundays at the Circle. They plan to do food, drinks and socialization while promoting different works from artists and have a little matinee style live music — just one more idea to bring the community together.

And speaking of togetherness, Armstrong and Maslow were deeply appreciative of the numerous individuals, businesses and collectives that have helped them out through uncertain times.

The arts in downtown Wilkes-Barre are seemingly alive, well, appreciated, and housed. Equally important, however, is the abundance of friendly, caring folks who understand the importance of expression and artistic programs, polishing the Diamond City to a brilliant shine as a community.