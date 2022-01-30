Northeastern Pa. Home and Garden Show continues today at arena

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Showcasing the wide variety of businesses dedicated to home improvement and outdoor living that this area (and beyond) has to offer, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Home and Garden Show welcomed a large crowd for the second day of the three-day event on Saturday.

Both the concourse and the floor of the Mohegan Sun Arena were transformed from the home of the Penguins to the best place to find new, exciting ways to make your home the best it could be, with vendors set up far and wide showcasing an array of products and services.

Kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, bedrooms — every inch of a shopper’s home was covered with the businesses on hand Saturday.

A number of vendors also brought items like jewelry and accessories to sell, including Pittston-based Larry’s Jewelry and Gifts, owned by Larry Williard.

“I do a lot of fairs and festivals like this one,” Williard said. “I think it’s been 10 years since I started selling jewelry.”

Some of the most popular stops around the Arena were vendors like the fudge bar operated by Mike Galanti of Your Chocolate Guys.

“We’ve got over 40 different flavors here,” Galanti said.

While talking with a reporter, Galanti had a customer come up and try a strawberry-flavored fudge, on which he bestowed an enthusiastic seal of approval.

“That was really good,” said the customer, who declined to give his name. “I’m going to come back here.”

The vendors were a healthy mix of local, Luzerne County businesses and some from all reaches of the state, including Chris Matthews of Front Porch Designs, who journeyed from Damascus in Wayne County to sell his incredible garden pieces.

“You don’t really know until you try it,” Matthews said, referring to his start making garden sculptures and other pieces, like his signature suspended garden holders. “It’s a lot of trial and error, but we’ve done really well with this.”

The Home and Garden Show will continue on Sunday afternoon from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.