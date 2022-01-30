Wilkes-Barre woman was fatally shot 16 years ago

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Catherine Stephens will once again host a vigil for her sister, Patricia Gail Moreton, today to remember the 35-year-old woman found dead inside her Hazle Street apartment 16 years ago.

Moreton’s body was discovered by her landlords on Jan. 31, 2006. An autopsy revealed she died from a single gunshot wound to her head.

After 16 years, the case remains unsolved.

Stephens isn’t losing hope Wilkes-Barre police detectives will finally name a suspect, dead or alive.

“Trust and believe,” Stephens said this week.

The vigil is planned for today at 5 p.m. outside the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Moreton was found on her kitchen floor by her landlords checking on her inside 340 Hazle St. Authorities said at the time they believed Moreton was killed 24 to 48 hours before the discovery.

A motive for the killing was never released.

“Patty was the life of the party,” Stephens said remembering her sister. “No matter where she went, she had that certain something. She had a tremendous heart and would help anyone in need. More than anything in life, she absolutely loved her three children and her family.”

Moreton had two favorite holidays that centered on family: Christmas and the Fourth of July.

“She loved to decorate and decorate her home as beautiful she could. She loved Christmas for family gatherings and July 4th for the family reunions. Both holidays brought together our family and Patty loved them both,” Stephens said.

Reaching out to police

Stephens said she routinely calls Wilkes-Barre police to learn any updates about the investigation. Even after 16 years, Stephens isn’t losing faith detectives will name a suspect.

During the last 16 years, there has been the normal personnel turnover within the police department with resignations, retirements and promotions, including four police chief changes.

Chief Joseph Coffay in an email response to questions stated the investigation remains open and Det. Matt Stash is the lead detective.

“I’ll be honest, I called a few months ago and they told me there are two new detectives on the case. They assured me this is not forgotten. I keep calling and I understand they can’t tell me everything but no one has called me back to let me know the case is still active,” Stephens said.

Hope at 2018 vigil

During the 2018 vigil, an anonymous man approached Stephens with information about Moreton’s death. Before she came to her senses realizing what was just told to her, the man disappeared.

Stephens gave police a description of the man, who she claimed police tracked to a donut shop on South Pennsylvania Avenue a few days later.

“This man called me off to the side and then left. We gave detectives a description and they did locate him. They got information who he was and they did question him. This man said the person who killed Patty is dead but police haven’t confirmed anything with me yet,” Stephens said.

Stephens said she and her family are not giving up hope despite Moreton being killed 16 years ago.

“We want to keep her memory alive,” Stephens said. “She was a loving mother and sister.”