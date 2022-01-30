🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 180 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,196.

The county’s total cases are now at 69,965 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 40,455 cases and 664 deaths; Monroe County has 35,583 cases and 468 deaths.

The Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 7,340 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,656,587.

Weekly update

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 24:

• 75.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• 382,064 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

• 272,327 booster doses administered in the past week.

• 22,076 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

• 38.5% increase in vaccines administered from previous week.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

