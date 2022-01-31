🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Township police arrested a man they say used a serrated kitchen knife to severe a woman’s finger during a violent domestic dispute Sunday night.

Hector Manuel Pizarro, 27, pleaded with officers not to arrest him at his apartment at South Main and East Saint Marys Road at about 10:30 p.m., according to court records.

An officer suffered a leg injury during the struggle with Pizarro, court records say.

Police said the woman was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, for a partially severed finger on her right hand.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to an apartment building just before 10:30 p.m. due to a text message stating, “5 kids send help hurry.” Officers then learned that the incident involved a stabbing.

Once officers arrived, a woman and Pizarro were standing on the front porch. The woman was holding a towel soaked in blood to her right hand claiming Pizarro grabbed a knife and “chopped my hand,” the complaint says.

Pizarro told officers, according to the complaint, he has a “problem with alcohol” and suffers from mental health issued.

Blood spatter was observed on his sweatshirt.

Pizarro claimed the woman said something about his childhood that “set me off.” When officers advised Pizarro he was being detained, he said, “No, no, no,” and initiated a struggle, the complaint says.

After he was arrested, Pizarro told officers, “I should have tried to take your guns so you could shoot me,” according to the complaint.

The woman told police Pizarro had been abusing her for sometime. A serrated kitchen knife with blood was seized from the apartment.

Pizarro was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital before he was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper in Luzerne County Central Court Monday.

Police charged Pizarro with four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of simple assault and one count of resisting arrest. Tupper denied Pizarro bail deeming him a danger to the woman and five children.