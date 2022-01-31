🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Homicide suspect Peter Jonathan Gillis appeared before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. for a motion’s hearing Monday, only there were no motions to be argued by his attorney and prosecutors.

Gillis’ attorney, Bernard John Brown, said he has received search warrants and an inventory list of items seized by state police at Wilkes-Barre.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hogans withdrew a motion for discovery – an exchange of evidence, and submitted a trial brief and witness list for the upcoming trial.

Gillis, 58, stands accused in the fatal shooting of Robert Francis Kile Sr., 57, in Exeter Township on June 19, 2020. He is facing an open count of criminal homicide and reckless endangerment.

Court records say Gillis and Kile were in a long standing dispute about property.

An autopsy revealed Kile, an Exeter Township supervisor and second assistant fire chief at Mt. Zion Bicentennial Fire Company, suffered 10 gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened in the driveway of Gillis’ residence at 2395 Route 92 in Exeter Township.

Surveillance cameras on Gillis’ house recorded the shooting, according to testimony at a previous court proceeding.

During the preliminary hearing held in April 2021, Brown claimed the shooting was self-defense as Kile threatened to shoot Gillis due to the property dispute.

Sklarosky scheduled jury selection to begin Sept. 30 with the trial to commence Oct. 3.