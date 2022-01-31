🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH TWP. — A Nanticoke man was arraigned Saturday on allegations he initiated two pursuits with state police at Wilkes-Barre with the last chase ending in a park.

Joseph John Clark, 39, of East Main Street, first fled a trooper during a traffic stop on West End Road in Hanover Township, and about one hour later attempted to flee another stop damaging three cruisers, according to court records.

The pursuits and Clark’s arrest happened Thursday.

According to the criminal complaints:

A state police trooper stopped Clark on West End Road at 3:23 p.m. During the traffic stop, Clark identified himself as Joseph Bass and gave an incorrect date of birth.

Clark refused to exit his vehicle and sped away at a high rate of speed nearly striking the trooper, the complaint says.

Clark allegedly passed several vehicles while driving on the berm of the roadway.

As Clark sped away, state police learned Clark’s cellular phone number.

A trooper sent Clark a text message using another name asking to meet at the Canal Street Park in West Nanticoke, Plymouth Township.

Clark agreed to meet at 4 p.m.

When Clark pulled into the park driving a 1990 Dodge Ram pickup truck, he stated, “This is a set up” when he observed state police cruisers approaching him.

Clark attempted to flee the park as troopers conducted several PIT maneuvers to stop him, the complaint says.

After approximately two minutes of attempting to escape the maneuvers, Clark abandoned his truck when it became disabled. He was tackled after a 60 yard foot chase, according to the complaints.

A search warrant was executed on Clark’s truck resulting in the discovery of a 9mm semi-automatic pistol loaded with 10 rounds, the complaints say.

Clark allegedly told troopers a friend left the firearm in his truck and also claimed a friend gave him the firearm he used for self protection.

Clark is prohibited from carrying, owning and possessing a firearm due to a 2005 burglary conviction. He was also wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Clark was arraigned by District Judge Michael Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on a total of three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded weapon, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement, two counts of driving with a suspended license, and several traffic violations. He remained jailed Monday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $200,000 total bail.