WILKES-BARRE — A state police fire marshal determined the deadly fire at the Genetti Apartment complex on Jan. 25 was an accident.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Deanna Piekanski, public information officer for Troop P Wilkes-Barre, said the fire marshal concluded the fire was accidental. Additional details were unavailable Monday.

One man died in the fire that also displaced 124 people from the six-story building on the corner of East Market Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

A relief effort by the United Way of Wyoming Valley, the American Red Cross Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter and the Salvation Army is underway to help the people who lost their belongings and cannot return to their apartment due to the damage.

All six floors were damaged, with the most serious damage on the first five floors, Wilkes-Barre officials said.

