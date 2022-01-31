🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Chicken Coop gave its two-week notice Monday.

The restaurant on North Pennsylvania Boulevard announced it will close at 9 p.m. on Feb. 13, Super Bowl Sunday.

In a post on its Facebook page, the restaurant known for its chicken wings, thanked its customers and staff who have supported it for more than three decades.

“We can no longer keep fighting with staff shortages, the pandemic and overall the influx of cost that it takes to run a independently owned small business. It’s truly been a blessing to leave with some great memories and some great customers we have met over the years. Lastly, but most importantly our staff that worked over the years we thank each and everyone of you who made this 38 years possible,” the post said.

The restaurant encouraged customers to patronize it before it shuts down, while giving notice there will be limited quantities available daily. If an item isn’t on the menu, “we appreciate that you not take it out on our faithful staff,” the post said.

Scott Stuchkus, general manager of the restaurant, said multiple factors led the family to make the decision to close. He said it had nothing to do with his father’s case. John Stuchkus is serving a federal prison sentence for his guilty plea last year to failing to pay income and payroll taxes.

Scott Stuchkus pointed out neither City Market & Cafe in Wilkes-Barre nor the Tipsy Turtle in Dupont near the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport had legal problems and they also closed recently.

“It’s a whole different time that we’re in,” Scott Stuchkus said. He added that, sadly, he didn’t think the restaurant will be the last of the local mom-and-pop businesses to close.

The restaurant has been in the Wyoming Valley since 1988. It was first located on Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming. In 1991, it moved to Plains Township at the intersection of Fox Hill Road and state Route 315. After the roof collapsed on the building from a snowstorm in 2007 the restaurant relocated to Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre. It moved again in 2011 to its current location in the former Big Ugly’s sports bar.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.