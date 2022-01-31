🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Malacari’s Produce & Deli announced via its Facebook on Sunday that it will soon be opening a restaurant at the original deli location at 80 Wilkes-Barre Township Blvd. The move will add yet another branch to their already extensive repetoir of businesses.

The restaurant, Joey Malacari said, has been in their plans for a while now.

“Our original plan was always to put something in place of where the store used to be,” he said. And while COVID-19 slowed things down, he said, “We finally decided that it’s time to start getting the ball rolling again over there.”

Malacari also echoed the Facebook post as far as a timeline to opening day goes, saying, “It’s basically almost done. We’re in the hiring process now.” He went on to say, “It’s not going to be too, too far away, but it’s not going to be next week, either.”

The restaurant will have Italian fare to pair with Malacari’s homemade wines, but that doesn’t mean the menu will be exclusively Italian. “We’re kind of exploring options with it,” he says. The wines can also be purchased at the Malacari’s store at 156-160 Mundy St.

If you’d like to apply for work at Malacari’s restaurant, you can find the application here or on their Facebook page at Malacari’s Produce & Deli. They’re currently hiring for a litany of positions. Further updates, as opening day draws near, will be provided on the Facebook page as well.