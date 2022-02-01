🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two men arrested by Kingston police on allegations they solicited whom they believed was a 15-year-old child for sex were sentenced by Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Tuesday.

Nathaniel Lee Laubach, 27, of Millville, was sentenced to nine-to-23 months at the county correctional facility and two-years probation on a single count of unlawful contact with a minor. Laubach pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 25.

David Vincent Varosky, 36, of Edwardsville, was sentenced to one-to-two years at the county correctional facility and three years probation on two counts of unlawful contact with a minor and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. Varosky did not challenge the charges against his opting to enter a no contest plea Sept. 20.

A no contest plea means that a defendant does not officially admit guilt but they acknowledge that prosecutors have enough evidence against them to convict.

Varosky said in court Tuesday he only wanted to “hang out” with the make-believe 15-year-old boy and never intended to engage in sexual acts.

Laubach and Varosky are required to register their addresses for 25 years under the state’s Sex Offender and Registration Notification Act. They are also prohibited from having unsupervised contact with minors and not to visit schools, playgrounds, parks, libraries and other places where minors frequent.

Laubach was accused of engaging in a sexually graphic online conversation with who he believed was a 15-year-girl in July 2020, while Varosky was accused of online conversing with a 15-year-old boy from November 2020 to January 2021.

The 15-year-old was an undercover Kingston detective.