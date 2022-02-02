🔊 Listen to this

DURYEA — Two men detained after jumping off a train pulling into the Pittston Yard of the Reading & Northern Railroad claimed they ride trains as a “hobby,” according to court records.

Grant Edward Holstege, 31, of Bellaire, Mich., and Vincent Xavier Heiner, 32, of Salamanca, N.Y., were charged by Reading & Northern police with charges of being stowaways, defiant trespass, and disorderly conduct. The charges were filed Monday with District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston and mailed to Holstege and Heiner.

Court records say Holstege and Heiner were in possession of train maps and a scanner to listen to train radio broadcasts.

According to the criminal complaints:

A train crew contacted police Sept. 24 indicating they believed two men were riding on the train and drinking beer.

Police in Duryea, Avoca and Hughestown along with Reading & Northern police set up in strategic areas near the Pittston Yard to determine if the two men would jump from the train as it moved into the yard.

An officer with the railroad police spotted two men jump off the train near the US Gas service station on North Main Street, Pittston, near the yard, as the train was slowing down.

Once the two men were detained, police said they found their identification cards, a scanner and railroad maps in their bags, the complaints say.

Police in the complaints say Holstege and Heiner admitted to riding trains as a “hobby” and riding the train that traveled from Reading to Pittston. They allegedly told police the scanner was to listen to train crews and railroad maps to let them know where they are, the complaints say.

Police in the complaints say Holstege and Heiner admitted to illegally riding other trains, including on the Norfolk Southern and Canadian Pacific systems.

Preliminary hearings for the two men are scheduled on March 4 in Luzerne County Central Court.