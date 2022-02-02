🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — The Hanover Area School Board approved an addendum for Superintendent Nathan Barrett’s contract adjusting his salary to $140,000, prorated beginning Jan. 1.

Barrett was appointed superintendent at the end of July, 2019 at a starting annual salary of $118,000. In December of 2020 the board approved a contract addendum raising his salary to $125,000.

Raises also went to technology and student information director Ronald Hummer in the amount of $7,000, confidential secretary Suzanne Schappert in the amount of $5,000, and network coordinator Brian Bannon in the amount of $5,000.

The board also:

• Amended the 2021-22 school calendar to make Feb. 7 a full day for students and staff, Feb. 14 to be an Act 80 day meaning no school for students, and April 19 as a make-up day for Sept. 2, 2021.

• Hired Thomas Gilmore and Anna Kadysweski as substitute teachers at $100 a day, Mildred Albino-Morales as per-diem bilingual aide at $15 per hour, Paul Wazenski as cleaner at $15 per hour, and Diane Johnson as paraprofessional at $15 per hour.

• Accepted the resignations of accounts payable clerk Michelle Woolard, social worker Mary Cozzi-Kennedy, and high school math teacher and senior class advisor Kelsey Gabriele.

• Appointed three coaches: Al Weston as head track coach and Todd Kolbicka as head baseball coach, both at $3,348, and Don Pientka as head boys volleyball coach at $3,123.

