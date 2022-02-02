🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man convicted by a Luzerne County jury of endangering a child while possessing marijuana inside his residence that was found to have spoiled food and a clogged toilet was sentenced Tuesday.

Vaughn T. Stephenson, 34, of West Chestnut Street, did his best to convince Judge David W. Lupas to sentence him to probation or house arrest.

Instead, Lupas noting Stephenson’s criminal history sentenced him to 18 months to three years in state prison.

A jury found Stephenson guilty of endangering the welfare of a child and possessing a small amount of marijuana following a trial in December. He was acquitted on the most serious charge, illegal possession of a firearm, a felony, and three misdemeanor counts of possessing drug paraphernalia.

City police while assisting the city’s parking enforcement unit with a disabled vehicle on West Chestnut Street traced the car’s ownership to Stephenson on Nov. 27, 2019.

A background check revealed Stephenson was wanted on an unrelated case.

When officers knocked on Stephenson’s door, they detected an odor of marijuana. Officers advised Stephenson he was being arrested on the unrelated case.

Stephenson invited officers inside his residence where they observed in plain view scales with marijuana residue and a firearm on a television. A child was within two feet of the firearm, according to court records.

Police later served a search warrant at the residence that was found to be in deplorable conditions, court records say.

In court Tuesday, Stephenson said the marijuana and handgun belonged to another person.

“Everything in that house wasn’t mine. The gun wasn’t mine. The paraphernalia wasn’t mine,” Stephenson said before being cut off by Lupas.

Lupas advised Stephenson he was acquitted on the firearm offense and was being sentenced on the charges he was found guilty of.

Stephenson told Lupas he believed he would be sentenced to house arrest or probation.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hogans asked for a state prison sentence due to the child being placed in danger. Lupas agreed sentencing Stephenson to state prison.