The 10th annual Carve 4 Cancer Winter Sports & Music Festival will return to the mountain where the first event took place – Montage Mountain Ski Resort – on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Carve 4 Cancer’s founder, Brent P. Evans, lost his 7-year battle with cancer in 2017. His legacy lives on in this annual event which raises funds that go directly to cancer research and to help support patients battling blood cancer.

“When Brent was diagnosed with cancer, he was 26 years old, living on his own, and starting a career with very little sick time,” said his mom, Karen Evans of Wilkes-Barre. “He understood first-hand how patient assistance is essential and the generosity of so many. For that, we are forever grateful.”

Event organizers say with the funds expected to be raised at Saturday’s event they are on track to hit $1 million total raised over the 10-year history of the fundraiser that benefits cancer research and patients. “Brent always wanted to pay it forward. He felt that he could raise awareness and assist others going through a similar journey, yet have a fun day doing it,”

Evans added. “There are a core group of Brent’s friends still working hard on this event and it continues to grow in spite of what’s going on in today’s world. We are so proud of Brent’s vision, and the event’s growth over the years.”

The Carve 4 Cancer festival will take place at the Midland Section of Montage Mountain, next to the ski lift, with easy access from the parking lot for those who don’t choose to hit the slopes.

The festival will feature food and beverage vendors, comfortable fire pits and seating, a warming tent, axe throwing, and live entertainment throughout the day, as well as activities for children.

There will also be a large raffle and silent auction with ski and snowboard equipment, day trips, gift baskets, gift cards, sports memorabilia, and more. Some of the highlights include K2 and Gilson skis, Ride and Gilson snowboards, a Weber Mini Grill, Wine & Brew Baskets, a Tiger Woods autographed Masters Card, and more. For those who want to experience the mountain, there will be a banked slalom course competition and a rail jam competition with cash and other prizes.

Carve 4 Cancer

Schedule of Events

9:30 a.m. – Event Opens (Vendors, Raffle, Silent Auction & More)

10 a.m. – Live Music Opens with Butter n’ Onions | C4C Main Stage

10:30 a.m. – Banked Slalom Opens | Registration Online and in C4C Tent

11 a.m. – Brendan Brisk Band | C4C Main Stage

Noon – The Tribe | C4C Main Stage

12:45 p.m. – Carve 4 Cancer Announcements | C4C Main Stage

1 p.m. – Wineskin | C4C Main Stage

1 p.m. – Rail Jam Sponsored by Ski Shack Begins | Main Line trail

2 p.m. – Joe Burke and Co. | C4C Main Stage

3 p.m. – Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen | C4C Main Stage

4 p.m. – Raffle and Silent Auction Closes

4 p.m.- SUZE – a Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers | C4C Main Stage

5 p.m. – Raffle Winners Posted on Website carve4cancer.com

In addition to sponsorship, a portion of lift tickets, as well as raffle and auction proceeds, and certain beverage proceeds will benefit Carve for Cancer, Inc. The funds are focused on three primary initiatives; research, patient care, and the local community where the events take place. As part of the community initiative in Brent’s hometown, Carve for Cancer has partnered with Geisinger in Wilkes-Barre and St. Luke’s Cancer Center in Bethlehem to support patients.

“Brent has inspired a whole new generation of philanthropy and volunteerism by leading by example, and so many carry on his vision. He truly touched so many lives and he would have loved seeing it,” Evans said.

For more information or to make a donation, visit carve4cancer.com.