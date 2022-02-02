🔊 Listen to this

SHICKSHINNY — State police are investigating the cause of a fire that claimed four lives at a home on Furnace Street Wednesday morning.

According to the Times Leader news gathering partner, WOLF-TV Fox 56, the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office is at the scene along with officials from the American Red Cross.

State police said a total of eight people lived inside the house. Four people died, two escaped unharmed and two people were transported to a hospital, in which, one is listed in critical condition.

A GoFund me account has been established to help the family of Mike Shoemaker. The message says Shoemaker lost everything including four members of his family in the fire.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this fire. Our team is working to bring the full breadth of our services to support them and this community,” stated Sherry Nealon, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeastern Pennsylvania chapter.