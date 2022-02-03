Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — One person was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound following a shooting outside a bowling alley in the city Wednesday night, city police said.
Police were called to Chacko’s Family Bowling Center around 9:30 p.m., where multiple evidence markers were seen in the parking lot as they searched for bullet casings.
Around the same time, police were dispatched to an apartment on Park Avenue, where a vehicle containing multiple people, including the shooting victim, had just arrived. The individual was taken away on a stretcher by ambulances that responded to the scene; their identity and condition were not available Wednesday night.
Further details about the investigation were not immediately available. Check back for updates.