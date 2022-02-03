🔊 Listen to this

Evidence markers are seen near vehicles in the Chacko’s Family Bowling Center parking lot in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday night as police investigated an apparent shooting.

WILKES-BARRE — One person was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound following a shooting outside a bowling alley in the city Wednesday night, city police said.

Police were called to Chacko’s Family Bowling Center around 9:30 p.m., where multiple evidence markers were seen in the parking lot as they searched for bullet casings.

Around the same time, police were dispatched to an apartment on Park Avenue, where a vehicle containing multiple people, including the shooting victim, had just arrived. The individual was taken away on a stretcher by ambulances that responded to the scene; their identity and condition were not available Wednesday night.

Further details about the investigation were not immediately available. Check back for updates.