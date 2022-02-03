🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Restored Church is preparing to house dozens of people displaced by the deadly fire at the Genetti complex last week.

Discipleship Pastor Tim Morris Wednesday said the church is working with Keystone Rescue Mission to iron out the logistics and provide temporary shelter within the coming days.

“It is our goal to try and help. We constantly are looking for ways to tangibly impact the needs of our city and believe we’re in the city for the city,” Morris said. “This whole process here is right in line with that and if we can be a help and a blessing to them that’s our aim.”

The specific number of people who will be housed at the church on South Meade Street is yet to be determined because some of them are being placed, Morris said.

“We are assuming it’s going to be a couple dozen,” Morris said.

One man died in the fire on Jan. 25 and 124 people, including seven children, were chased from their apartments at the Redington Hotel/efficiencies. A state police fire marshal determined the cause was accidental, but no further details have been released.

The fire damaged apartments on all six floors. A preliminary report prepared the day of the fire for the city by a building inspector said “under no circumstances should rooms be occupied at this time.” Cleanup has begun at the building on the corner of East Market Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

The United Way of Wyoming Valley, the American Red Cross Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter and the Salvation Army mounted a relief effort for the displaced people, providing emergency housing in hotels and collecting non-perishable food, clothing and furniture.

Morris said Justin Behrens, CEO and executive director of the Keystone Rescue Mission reached out to the church.

“I’m a big proponent of being proactive rather than reactive,” Behrens said. He added that he offered the suggestion when the United Way, Red Cross and other agencies held a discussion after the fire to deal with the housing and other issues.

Keystone Rescue Mission will manage the temporary housing at Restored Church similar to what it’s been doing at the Calvary Bible Church in Wilkes-Barre that provides nightly emergency shelter when the city declares a winter-weather related Code Blue.

“Right now we’re looking for staff,” Behrens said. Anyone interested can contact the Mission at 570-871-4795, he said.

Behrens said the Genetti complex fire brought the area’s homeless issue to the forefront again. “This shows that we need a permanent location that we’ve been trying to do for 15 years in Wilkes-Barre,” Behrens said.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.