Former school director enters special probation on invasion charge

WILKES-BARRE — Former Greater Nanticoke Area school director Matthew Joseph Landmesser, 43, was sentenced to two years in a special probationary program on Monday.

Landmesser, of East Union Street, Nanticoke, was charged by Nanticoke police when a woman found hidden cameras that recorded her daily activities in her bedroom, including being nude while changing clothes, according to court records.

Police in court records say the woman was permitted by Landmesser to stay at his residence when she discovered the cameras.

Landmesser faced an invasion of privacy charge.

Luzerne County President Judge Micheal T. Vough sentenced Landmesser to two years in the county’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Program and to perform 45 hours of community service.

Landmesser’s term on the school board ended in December.

Domestic assault charges dismissed

WILKES-BARRE — A district judge in Luzerne County Central Court dismissed charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and harassment against Nathan Eroh, 36, during a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Eroh with choking his girlfriend and slashing the woman’s son during a domestic dispute in the area of Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and Scott Street on Dec. 30, according to court records.

The charges were dismissed when the woman and her son failed to appear at the court proceeding.