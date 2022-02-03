🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The second man charged in the killing of Judith C. Comisky in September waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Rick Cronauer Thursday morning.

Charles Reilly Bierly, 23, of South Sheridan Street, Wilkes-Barre, along with James Raymond Alberto, 33, of Howard Street, Wilkes-Barre, were charged by Wilkes-Barre police with conspiring to kill Comisky, 52, on Sept. 16, according to court records.

Police detectives in court records say Alberto persuaded Bierly to kill Comisky as he believed Comisky was an informant.

After Comisky’s body was found inside her home on Willow Street, Bierly was arrested after he allegedly purchased fentanyl outside a motel in Wilkes-Barre Township on Sept. 17.

Bierly told detectives Alberto threatened to rape and kill his girlfriend and then kill him unless Comisky was killed, court records say.

Comisky waived charges of criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, burglary and tampering with evidence to county court.

Alberto previously waived his right to a preliminary hearing as he faces similar charges.

Bierly and Alberto remained jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin is prosecuting.

Attorney John Pike is representing Bierly and Attorney Allyson L. Kacmarski is representing Alberto.