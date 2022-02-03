🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 204 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,220.

The county’s total cases are now at 70,662 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 40,986 cases and 677 deaths; Monroe County has 35,859 cases and 476 deaths.

The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 7,246 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,681,7171.

Weekly update

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Jan. 31:

— 75.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

— 164,247 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including:

— 73,426 booster doses administered in the past week.

— 18,498 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

— The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 27.3% compared to the previous week. A major snow storm and a post-holiday decline consistent with national trends affected the numbers.

Statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Jan. 24–Sunday, Jan. 30:

— The daily average number of cases was 11,405.

— The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 31, was 23.8 percent lower than on Jan. 24.

— The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 18.9% and 14.4%, respectively.

— Approximately 22.1% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

— 30.6% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

