WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce reinstated all charges against Leonard Galli when the former Exeter police officer backed out of a plea deal.

The plea deal reached at Galli’s preliminary hearing held Aug. 20 called for him to plea guilty to criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor.

Since Galli, 54, opted not to plead guilty, he now faces a jury trial before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on seven total counts.

Judge OKs vacation

Galli was permitted by Sklarosky to go on a family vacation in Florida in the next few weeks. He was ordered to submit his vacation itinerary with the district attorney’s office and daily phone calls with the bail bonds company that posted his $200,000 bail.

Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger objected to allowing Galli to go on vacation following the reinstatement of all charges.

“We can’t supervise him if he’s in Florida. It will be too risky,” Sanguedolce said.

In court records, Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Moraski stated with the additional charges Galli now faces, Galli is considered a “flight risk” and a “danger to himself and the community.”

“We note that multiple sources interviewed by the district attorney’s detectives have made indications that (Galli) would hurt himself,” Sanguedolce and Moraski wrote in court records.

Sanguedolce noted if Galli does flee, the cost of searching, retrieving and transporting Galli back to Luzerne County would be the responsibility of the DA’s office.

Galli’s attorney, Demetrius Fannick, said Galli has traveled to Massachusetts, Florida, Lehigh County and Philadelphia before and after he was charged by county detectives in January 2021.

“The defendant has been around long enough, he knows what the consequences will be,” Sklarosky said while permitting Galli to go on a family vacation.

No ruling on ‘vigilante’ motion

Galli was charged based on what Fannick called a “vigilante sting operation” by Musa Harris, the self proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher. Harris has reportedly confronted and exposed more than 150 people within the last two years of wanting to meet up with a minor.

Harris, who seeks donations and earns an income by posting confrontational videos on Youtube including selling clothing and merchandise, is identified in Galli’s arrest records as a “witness.”

Sklarosky has not ruled upon a request by Fannick seeking investigative records to determine if Harris was coached by detectives in his “vigilante sting operation.”

In addition to the two charges listed in the plea agreement, Galli also faces a second count of criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, criminal attempt to commit sexual abuse, criminal solicitation to commit corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility.