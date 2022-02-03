🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Chacko’s Family Bowling Center has released a statement in regards to the shooting that took place outside the business on Wednesday night.

Posted to their Facebook page, they say, “Thank you to our friends and customers for your concern and well wishes. We want to ensure you that our family, staff and customers are all safe.”

They continue on to address the shooting, “The 2/2/22 incident was an isolated event that occurred in the parking lot of our facility,” the post reads. “The safety and well-being of our employees, customers and neighbors is one of our top priorities and we will continue to work to ensure that for you and our business.”

In closing, they praised local first responders, saying, “We’d like to thank 911 Dispatch, Wilkes-Barre Police, Ambulance, Fire and all first responders involved for their swift and thorough response. Their dedication and service is unmatched.”

They concluded the post by stating they included WBPD’s report in the comments.

Community support

No owners or management were available for comment on Thursday afternoon, however, the post has garnered a show a support for the family-owned business on Chacko’s Facebook page.

One commenter, Rebecca Gill, said: “Chacko’s is by far one of the greatest family businesses still standing! I truly pray this does not deter business. So glad nobody was killed. And so glad innocent people did not get hurt. Chacko’s STRONG!”

Many echoed these sentiments, sharing thanks that everyone at the establishment was safe.

Nancy Sutliff Turner said: “Chacko’s has always been a very wonderful place for people to go and have fun … kids and adults.” She continued on to say, “Anyone who is from this area, knows this type of behavior would not be tolerated by the Chacko’s ownership or staff.” She deemed the shooting, “an isolated incident with no reflection on the bowling facility!”