🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Starting Monday residents can purchase stickers to affix to garbage bags other than the large blue bags used by the city.

Mayor George Brown said the temporary change was made because of production shortages and distribution issues for the blue bags. There is a sufficient supply of small blue bags, but the stock of large blue bags is dwindling. The stickers will be sold in place of the large bags and available at the locations where the blue bags are sold.

The price of a sticker is $2, the same as a large blue bag. Residents can purchase individual or multiple stickers.

Stickers should be affixed to bags not weighing more than 30 pounds. The stickers should face the street and be visible to Department of Public Works crews.

Residents can still use previously purchased large blue or green garbage bags. DPW will continue to pick up those bags.

Small blue garbage bags remain in stock at their normal price of $6.25 for a 5-pack.

Residents can call the Mayor’s Office at 570-208-4158 with any questions about the temporary program.