WILKES-BARRE — The ice skating rink on Public Square is scheduled for noon Saturday with a number of special events.

Tux, the mascot of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey team will make an appearance.

Skaters can meet and greet members of the city fire, police and health departments and skate with a firefighter.

Hot chocolate will be provided courtesy of Dunkin’ Donuts.

Skating is free and skaters must bring their own skates. Only ice skating is permitted on the synthetic ice. The rink will be open daily from 10 a.m. to dusk through March. It will be closed during inclement weather.