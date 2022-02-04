🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — One man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a second-alarm fire on Foundry Street Friday morning.

The man, one of the two occupants of the residence at 846 Foundry St. along with his grandson, was able to move under his own power and was initially cleared by medical crews onscene before eventually being transported for further treatment as a precaution. The victim’s grandson was also able to escape the fire safely.

Crews from Pittston, Pittston Township, Exeter, Hughestown, Avoca, Germania and Excelsior responded to assist the West Pittston firefighters in battling the fire, which was called in around 8 a.m. on Friday.

West Pittston fire chief John Hood said that the call initially came in as smoke showing from the residence, and crews first on the scene encountered a working fire in the attic with a smoke condition showing inside the home.

A second alarm was struck to provide additional manpower and to help counteract the frigid conditions that the firefighters were working in. Hood mentioned that one of the nearby fire hydrants had been frozen shut, with responders needing to bust the cap off the hydrant to access the water.

Hood said that the house would be salvageable, but with power and utilities cut off, the two occupants likely wouldn’t be back in the house tonight.

A state police fire marshal was contacted to assist in the investigation.