EDWARDSVILLE — A Wyoming Borough man arrested in December on allegations he sexually molested a child faces more charges after the case was reviewed by a Luzerne County assistant district attorney.

William Yurek Jr., 32, of Fifth Street, was arrested by Edwardsville police Dec. 22 on charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Police in Edwardsville received information in September regarding allegations a child was sexually assaulted inside a residence on Hillside Avenue. Police filed charges against Yurek after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

While preparing for Yurek’s preliminary hearing, Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop reviewed the case and recordings of the forensic interview. Hislop requested the girl be interviewed again due to the first interview having ended prematurely, according to court records.

The first case filed by Edwardsville police was withdrawn as county detectives on Friday filed charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children against Yurek.

Yurek was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $75,000 bail.