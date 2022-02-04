🔊 Listen to this

HUGHESTOWN — State Rep. Mike Carroll Friday announced he will not seek the Democratic nomination to serve the 118th Legislative District in the upcoming primary election.

“During my nearly 16 years of service to the people of Luzerne, Lackawanna and Monroe Counties, I’ve been honored to serve as their advocate in Harrisburg,” Carroll said. “I’ve made it a priority to thoroughly study issues to cast informed votes on bills and amendments and lead debates on education and transportation issues in the House of Representatives. I’m also proud and fortunate to have never missed a voting session day during my entire legislative career,” Carroll said.

Carroll said as the redistricting process nears completion, it’s “abundantly evident” to him the time has come to seek new challenges and allow the next generation of leaders to step forward.

Carroll was first elected to the post in 2006. He is in his eighth two-year term.

“With the exceptional assistance of my Harrisburg and district staff, I’m extremely proud of the quality-of-life and infrastructure improvements I secured funding to complete throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Carroll said. “I step aside with the full knowledge the people of our area live and work in communities with more amenities and economic opportunities than before I was elected.”

Carroll said he will continue to serve for the balance of his term with the same focus he’s had during his time as state representative.

