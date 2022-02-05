🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — On a chilly, icy Friday, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association met virtually to hear Mayor George Brown talk about the downtown and how the city is planning more events to attract visitors, residents and businesses.

It was a warming message on a wintry day.

“We are opening up the city,” Brown said. “Events are being planned. Public Square will be getting a lot of improvements to make it more appealing. We are moving in the right direction.”

As Mayor Brown talked about the ice skating rink opening Saturday on Public Square and the plans for the new accessible park in South Wilkes-Barre and a skateboard park to be built at Hollenback Park, he had the attention of the 22 members of the DWBBA who want to see more people —a/k/a customers — in the downtown.

Larry Newman, executive director of the Diamond City Partnership, provided good and “some challenging” news for the group.

Newman said the downtown’s recovery remains a work in progress, but he offered some “really good news,” courtesy of the 2020 census numbers.

Newman reported that new residential development in downtown and city-wide has increased.

“The 2020 census shows that the area between North and South streets added more than 1,000 new residents over the last decade,” Newman said. :That confirms what we have seen, with more people moving to downtown — a 38% increase in downtown population in city. This is something that all of us should be very pleased about.”

Newman said the trends proves that more and more people want to live in the walk-to-everything environment that downtown offers.

“We intend to emphasize this growth as we seek to attract more businesses and amenities to the downtown,” Newman said.

Newman then said that he and the DCP are very aware that downtown stores have reopened, however many customers have not returned. He said two-thirds of downtown workers remain working from home, causing downtown businesses to struggle.

“We are looking for ways tom help these businesses,” Newman said.

He said downtown restaurants are at 68% of pre-pandemic numbers.

“Help can’t come soon enough,” Newman said.

Newman added that DCP and the city have been making great strides in providing a safe and clean downtown to attract visitors.

“As Mayor Brown said, Public Square is becoming a year-round destination where people will want to spend time,” Newman said.

Mayor Brown said the city intends to hold events downtown in addition to the traditional events like the Farmers Market, Fine Arts Fiesta and St.Patrick’s Day Parade.

“I invite everyone to come down to Public Square on Saturday when the ice skating rink opens,” Brown said. “We will have hot chocolate, but bring your own skates.”

The skating rink will be open from `10 a.m. to dusk through the end of March, Brown said. It will be closed on the day of the St. Patrick’s Parade.

Brown said the accessible park is being built on donations the city has received — $520,000 so far. He said the skateboard park at Hollenback will be built. He said he has spoken to skateboarders who are often seen at Millennium Circle along River Street and he said they are enthusiastic about having a real skateboard facility soon.

John Maday, DWBBA president,m reported on plans for the annual RiverFest on July 17-19, and he talked about the annual Easter Egg Hunt,s et for April 9 ion Public Square, along with the upcoming Dragon Boat races and Concerts i the Park events.

“We are growing as a city,” Brown said, noting that property transfers are up. “People want to come to Wilkes-Barre. No matter what the naysayers say, we are seeing development, like the hotel project at Northampton and South Main streets. People come to my office and ask about available properties in the city. We are moving in the right direction.”

The mayor also said construction is expected to begin soon ion the new Luzerne County Transportation Authority complex on Pennsylvania Avenue, which he said will bring 150-170 jobs to the city.

“New businesses means new revenue for the city,” Brown said.

Brown ended his report by assuring the group that the city will always have a top-notch police force and the potholes in the streets will be repaired.

