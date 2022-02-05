🔊 Listen to this

State Sen. John Yudichak Friday said he is “profoundly disappointed” in how Luzerne County was “unfairly treated in what sadly remains a very partisan redistricting process.”

“I know and respect each member of the Legislative Reapportionment Commission, but I am profoundly disappointed,” said Yudichak, I-Swoyersville.

Yudichak said community leaders from Luzerne County registered serious concerns with the Commission’s intentions to fragment local municipalities and school districts among four different and diverse senate districts.

“Local leaders warned the Commission that splitting the Wyoming Valley and separating Luzerne County’s four cities could negatively impact the substantial regional progress our region has made on economic development and public safety projects over the last decade,” Yudichak said.

Recently, the Governor’s Action Team ranked northeastern Pennsylvania the number one job-creating region in the Commonwealth.

“In the Wyoming area, Luzerne County’s first regional police force is taking shape,” Yudichak said. “All along the I-81 corridor, from Hazleton to Nanticoke and from Wilkes-Barre to Pittston, local leaders are working together as one region to create more prosperous and safer communities.”

Yudichak said without an election or a single vote cast, Luzerne County’s leadership role in regional cooperation efforts will dramatically be reshaped by the “misguided work” of the Legislative Reapportionment Commission that has produced a final reapportionment plan” designed to divide the citizens of Luzerne County.”

Yudichak added, “I stand in strong solidarity with the community leaders of Luzerne County who feel disenfranchised by the redistricting process and who feel the actions of the Commission today are dismissive of the good people of Luzerne County and the tremendous contributions our communities have made to Pennsylvania.”

Yudichak, 51, has served in the state Legislature for 24 years — 12 years in the House and 12 years in the Senate when his current term ends.

Yudichak said he will leave the discussion about his personal political future to a more appropriate time and place.

“If a legal challenge is filed against the new maps, I will respect the legal process and reserve any further political comments until the maps are finalized,” he said.

Baker, Boback comment

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said she has very much enjoyed the opportunity and responsibility of serving the people and communities of the 20th Senatorial District, as it has been constituted for the past decade.

“I am fully committed to providing the same level of accessible and energetic representation over the remaining months of this legislative session,” Baker said. Unfortunately, a new census invariably means the lines shift for every district, in order to comply with constitutional standards. No legislator gets to draw a preferred district, despite some claims to the contrary. I am disappointed I will no longer have the opportunity to serve all of Wayne County or the Mountain Top region of Luzerne County. However, I am grateful for the many friendships and longstanding relationships that will continue to influence my service now and in the future.”

Baker said every legislator must abide by the map negotiated and approved by the five-member commission.

“As a resident of Luzerne County and someone who has worked closely with Sen. John Yudichak, I am familiar with the new communities added to the 20th District. I look forward to establishing working relationships with the taxpayers, officials, and community leaders in these new areas.”

Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, said since the final version of the map was announced, she has inundated with phone calls.

“Unlike the preliminary map which allowed for public comment until Jan. 18, this map was finalized and closed within the past few days without allowing any input from me or my constituents,” Boback said. “The map lacks transparency. I have informed the callers that according to the Pennsylvania Constitution, anyone who is ‘aggrieved’ by what passed today can file direct appeals to the state Supreme Court.”

County Dem Chair offers comment

Kathy Bozinski, Chair of the Luzerne County Democratic Party, said there were no huge surprises based on what she had heard, but she said some districts could favor one party over the other.

“The 116th District’s redistribution clearly puts the spotlight on our growing, diverse population and gives them a stronger voice in electing the leaders who will represent them,” Bozinski said. “The 117th is sprawling and may prove to be a challenge for candidates. The 118th takes a strong turn into Lackawanna County, and while that could favor Dems, it can also mean leadership from Lackawanna at some point. The 119th, precisely what I had heard it was going to be, but folds places like Ashley and Fairview Township into the district which may give it more balance. The 120th, no real surprise. The 121st stays primarily within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District footprint, and I see that as a positive.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.