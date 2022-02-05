🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 185 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,234.

The county’s total cases are now at 71,067 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 41,381 cases and 684 deaths; Monroe County has 36,042 cases and 482 deaths.

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 8,434 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,697,242.

Weekly update

Statewide summary of COVID-19 trends for Monday, Jan. 24–Sunday, Jan. 30:

• The daily average number of cases was 11,405.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 31, was 23.8 percent lower than on Jan. 24.

• The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 18.9% and 14.4%, respectively.

• Approximately 22.1% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

• 30.6% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.