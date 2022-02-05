🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Cedar Village Apartments complex early Saturday morning.

According to a release posted to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the apartment complex at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday.

On scene, the callers relayed to police that the victim had come to their door covered in blood. They administered first aid to the victim until police arrived.

Through the investigation, officers learned that the victim had been shot during a drug deal in a nearby parking lot inside the Cedar Village complex. The shooter also struck a resident’s vehicle during the incident.

The victim was uncooperative with investigators and gave police a false name.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 570-606-4791, send a text to 570-760-0215 or email [email protected]