The importance of a strong Downtown Wilkes-Barre to the county and region has been a continual message throughout the Downtown Rebound columns over the past few months. As the seat, or administrative center, of Luzerne County, Wilkes-Barre plays an integral role in the overall well-being and quality of life throughout the Wyoming Valley and county.

Wilkes-Barre is home to county government, including the Luzerne County Courthouse and its annexes, Penn Place, the county prison and other county offices. City fire and emergency medical services provide direct services to these locations, and although the county sheriff’s office has primary protective responsibilities within county properties, the city’s police department also helps provide a safe environment and answers calls to county locations. The Wilkes-Barre Department of Public Works maintains the street network that provides access to these county facilities.

Then, there’s Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s indirect role as the host to all manner of public and nonprofit facilities that serve people throughout the county such as the Max Rosenn Federal Courthouse and an array of non-judicial federal offices for Luzerne County.

Our downtown is also home to multiple state offices, including the Northeast Regional Offices of the Department of Environmental Protection, Liquor Control Board, Pennsylvania Lottery, Bureau of Disability Determination, Wilkes-Barre Workers Compensation Office of Adjudication, Unemployment Compensation Board of Review, Department of Public Welfare and Luzerne County CareerLink.

The Luzerne County Library System is based at the Osterhout Free Library on South Franklin Street, and then there’s the downtown campus of Luzerne County Community College, as well as the King’s College and Wilkes University campuses.

There is much work to be done to expand social services, but imagine what our area would be like without the many social agencies and other organizations in the downtown that provide services for the Greater Wyoming Valley and county, such as: the St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry, Mother Teresa’s Haven men’s emergency shelter, Kirby House transitional housing program for homeless families with children, Manna House transitional housing facility for homeless young adults, Pinnacle Treatment Centers methadone clinic, and the Casey House residential addiction treatment and rehabilitation facility.

The Domestic Violence Service Center provides a safe emergency shelter for women and children from Luzerne and Carbon counties. Volunteers in Medicine provides free primary care and preventative health services to Luzerne County’s working uninsured and under-insured populations. Community Counseling Services offers treatment programs for mental illness and concurrent substance abuse, and the Greenhouse Center serves people with psychological and emotional challenges. The Children’s Service Center serves children and adolescents with emotional disturbance, mental illness, autism, and other developmental disabilities.

That’s an impressive list and it doesn’t include facilities serving the region that are located somewhere in the city other than the downtown, such as Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center, Keystone Mission and Ruth’s Place women’s emergency shelter.

It’s also important to note that, prior to the pandemic, Downtown Wilkes-Barre was a truly regional employment center. Fifty-seven percent of downtown workers – more than 6,400 people – commuted to the downtown from somewhere in Luzerne County home other than the City of Wilkes-Barre. Another 4,000 downtown workers resided outside Luzerne County altogether. Only 12 percent of the downtown’s workforce are Wilkes-Barre residents. These statistics illustrate why remote work from home has been so devastating to the city’s economy.

We really are all in the Downtown Rebound challenge together. As the Restored Church Discipleship Pastor Tom Morris put it so appropriately recently when the church opened its doors to help house fire victims, “It is our goal to try and help. We constantly are looking for ways to tangibly impact the needs of our city and believe we’re in the city for the city.”

That’s true discipleship in action and proof of what is being done and what can be done when we all work together toward a common goal. Downtown Wilkes-Barre is in the city for the city, in the valley for the valley and in the county for the county.

Gerry O’Donnell is President of GTO Consulting and a long-time community leader and advocate.