🔊 Listen to this

Meeting in Salt Lake City, the Republican National Committee on Friday censured two GOP lawmakers who have criticized former President Donald Trump and joined the committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In their rebuke of Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, The GOP blasted the committee for leading a “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

We asked the region’s Congressional delegation what they think of the notion that Jan. 6 was “legitimate political discourse.”

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scanton, and Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas responded. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, and Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, had not responded by press time on Saturday.

Meuser’s response

The direct answer to your question, do I think the events on Jan 6 were “legitimate political discourse,” The answer is of course no. The RNC has since stated the phrase was not related to the violence that took place on Jan 6.

Jan. 6 2021 was an awful day for our country. The crazed individuals who made up a portion of the crowd unlawfully raided the capital were wrong and there was nothing legitimate about it. As the left in politics and much of the media tend to do, it’s put all there that day and all Trump supporters in the same category as those who were there to commit premeditated mayhem.

The committee had an opportunity to be a useful way to get the details on the lead up and cause of the day’s terrible events. The committee has written by laws which gave Republican co-chair only the right to be advised of the proceedings. Nothing more.

The committee thus far has refused certain R members participation, and an agenda solely focused on Trump; and pays no attention as to why the Capitol had such lax security that day. I informed my staff not to come in to the office that day, which is adjacent to the Capitol.

Of course no one expected what occurred, but I was concerned for their coming and going. We as members received no info, intel or forewarnings. Yet we now know there were many red flags.

The committee needs to legitimize itself by asking all the questions as to the causes, not only those that fit their agenda.

Casey’s response

Jan. 6, 2021 was one of the darkest days in our Nation’s history. The former President’s incitement of violent extremists led to at least five deaths and injuries to nearly 140 members of law enforcement.

To describe a violent, armed insurrection as “legitimate political discourse” is to endorse this attack on our democracy and the attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election.