WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 65 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 1,235.

The county’s total cases are now at 71,132 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 41,439 cases and 686 deaths; Monroe County has 36,065 cases and 482 deaths.

The Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 2,794 additional positive cases of COVID-19, pushing the statewide cumulative total to 2,700,036.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

