A man who is homeless walks away from Sunday’s giveaway on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre with a bag full of cold-weather supplies.

People stopped at the Clean Slate table on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre for items aimed at helping those who are homeless survive the winter.

A man who is homeless tries on a pair of shoes on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE — A giveaway on Public Square on Sunday was geared at equipping the homeless to make it through a cold spell, with below-freezing temperatures lingering for days.

Pam Keefe of Michalene’s Mission was on hand providing a variety of cold weather items, including coats, boots and hats.

But Keefe, whose daughter died from an overdose at 22 about four years ago, also had more pragmatic items on hand to assist those struggling with substance abuse live better lives.

Keefe had new syringes on hand which she hands out to heroin users, and encourages them to hand over their old needles or “works.”

She said she had hoped that the city would pass an ordinance allowing her to do a needle exchange, but they haven’t.

She also has a kit that allows drug addicts to test their drugs to see if the substance contains fentanyl or carfentanyl.

“That’s illegal, I don’t know why,” she said.

Keefe also had a ready supply of Narcan, which she said she receives through a state program.

She stressed that even those struggling with substance abuse have basic needs like food and clothing that need to be met.

Many of those actively using are not welcomed at shelters, so they take to living outside in tents.

Nowhere to call home

Jimmy, who declined to give his last name, said although he is now living in a shelter, for much of the last 15 years, he has lived. outside.

When temperatures drop to below freezing, he said, the homeless just seek insulated tents and better sleeping bags.

He has heard of battery operated space heaters that work well.

“But, I can’t afford that,” he said. “They cost hundreds of dollars.”

Often, Jimmy said, he is approached by police telling him that he will have to move his tent.

At those times, Jimmy said, he doesn’t really have a place to go.

Jimmy said he became homeless about 15 years ago when his daughter died of carbon monoxide poisoning and his wife died shortly after that.

He then spiraled into a drug problem that he just can’t seem to free himself from long term.

A lot of people tell him, “just stop using,” he said.

“But, it’s not as simple ,” he said.

What he would really like is a place to call his own.

Recently, he said, he was in the process of applying for a program to get an apartment, but was told he was ineligible because he had utilized the program before.

“I never applied for that program before,” he said.

He continues to hope for a safe, permanent place to call home.

But, in the meantime, he appreciates the hat, gloves and blankets he got at the giveaway.

“These people understand,” he said. “They’re doing a good thing.”

Giving back

Kate Favata, Clean Slate’s community relations liaison, was at the event giving away personal care items and spreading hope.

Favata herself was once homeless, and she has an understanding of how difficult it is to stop using drugs.

Clean Slate offers medically assisted treatment to those struggling with addiction.

Eleven years ago, Favata said she was fortunate enough to get in touch with a similar program and change her life.

She attributes her ability to stay clean with a support system and helping others who are still suffering.

Putting feet to faith

Jerry Costello, a member and volunteer at the Church on the Square, said he remembers what it was like to be homeless.

“I was out there for about seven years,” he said.

About 17 years ago, he knew he couldn’t live a homeless lifestyle anymore, and started working his way back to a better life.

Costello credits his faith for aiding his long-term success.

The Church on the Square, he said, is based on the word of God through worship and preaching.

But the church also seeks to put feet to its message, providing coats, pants and socks to the homeless, especially in the winter — in addition to meals and counseling provided to those in need.