WILKES-BARRE — City police stunned a destructive patient with a Taser after ripping away a sink and smashed windows inside Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Benjamin W. Pherrigo, 37, of Tunkhannock, became disorderly attacking hospital staff while he was inside an imaging room on Saturday, according to court records.

Police allege Pherrigo ripped a sink from its wall mounts breaking water pipes and smashed a window, using broken glass to throw at a hospital security officer.

Pherrigo was arrested after he was stunned with a Taser. He was charged with criminal mischief, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.

District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz arraigned Pherrigo who was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a “Code White” at 1:39 p.m. for a man who was too much to handle by security.

Officers ran inside through the emergency room entrance and were directed to a hallway. Several officers displayed their Tasers as the man, identified as Pherrigo, was behind a locked door.

Officers made their way to other hallways setting up a perimeter around Pherrigo.

Pherrigo was yelling and refusing officers’ commands though doors to get on the floor.

At least two officers deployed their Taser as Pherrigo was taken into custody during a struggle, the complaint says.

Police learned Pherrigo was unrestrained while in an imaging room when he allegedly attacked hospital staff. One hospital employee suffered an arm injury and another was nearly struck by broken glass Pherrigo allegedly threw.

Pherrigo damaged a radio a security officer was using for assistance, the complaint says.

Police in the criminal complaint say the hospital was placed on lockdown during the incident.